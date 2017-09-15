PTI, MQM in talks to remove NA opposition leader

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) are in talks to remove Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Khursheed Shah before the appointment of chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

According to the Constitution, it is necessary to consult with the opposition leader about the appointment of interim prime minister and the chairman of NAB. Therefore, both the political parties are planning to remove Khursheed Shah soon.

The PTI has made a two-member committee comprising Asad Umar and Arif Alvi to hold negotiations with the MQM in this regard. According to PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi, the number of members of MQM in the National Assembly is greater than that of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP). "Together, we can change the opposition leader," he said.

However, in the numbers game, the smaller political parties will play a greater role. On the other hand, when Opposition Leader Khursheed Shah was asked for comment on his removal plans, he said he was ready to fight this in parliament.