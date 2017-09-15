PTI seeks PAC probe into Habib Bank penalty in New York

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has written a letter to Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah for taking up the issue of closure of branches of Habib Bank New York and probe of the matter in the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

“Being chairman of the Public Accounts Committee, he should take a notice of the matter of closure of branches of Habib Bank New York and the committee should probe the whole matter as it was such a heavy fine which was imposed on any bank of Pakistan by any country,” said senior leader of the PTI Dr Arif Alvi in a letter to Khursheed Shah.

Arif Alvi said the US authorities have imposed heavy penalty of $225 million with a deadline of 14 days for payment. “It is responsibility of the State Bank of Pakistan to monitor the banking system and explanation should be sought from the State Bank for the loss to the national exchequer,” he stated.Arif Alvi said the PAC should not only probe the whole matter but also examine the American prejudice in this matter.