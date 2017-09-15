Fake soft drink factory sealed

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has sealed a factory for producing fake soft drinks with the label of renewed beverage companies and discarded huge quantity of material in the Shahdara area on Thursday. A PFA team conducted the raid and confiscated 8,000 ready bottles and raw material of 11,000 soft drinks.

The factory was established in a village near Rani Chowk in Shahdara police area. The factory was using chemicals, fake and expired flavour in the preparation of bottles which are injurious for consumers’ health. Rafia Haider said the PFA has discarded huge quantity of substandard and unhygienic material of beverages on the spot that was being used in the preparation of bottles. The PFA confiscated one mixing machine, three gas cylinders and two filing cylinders from the site. The PFA registered a case against responsible people in Shahdara police station.