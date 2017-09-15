Rain at scattered places forecast

LAHORE: Weather remained hot and partly cloudy on Thursday while the Met office predicted similar weather condition for Friday (today).

The Met officials said seasonal low lies over North Balochistan while a trough of westerly wave is present over upper part of the country. They predicted rain-thunderstorm (with gusty winds) at scattered places in Malakand, Hazara, Kohat, Bannu, DI khan, Sargodha, DG Khan, Faisalabad, Multan, Zhob divisions Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and Fata, while at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Peshawar, Mardan divisions and Islamabad. Hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country. Rainfall was recorded at several cities including Layyah, Sargodha, Mianwali, Noorpur Thal, Faisalabad, Jhang, Malamjabba, Mirkhani, Dir, Bannu, Drosh, Garidupatta, Muzaffarabad and Chillas. They said Thursday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Rohri where mercury reached 42 °C. In Lahore maximum temperature was 32 °C, minimum was 22.4 °C and humidity was 57 per cent in the morning.