ECP working at PML-N’s behest: Imran

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Thursday that PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz disrespects the judiciary on a daily basis.

The PTI chairman was addressing a joint press conference along with Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) chief Dr Tahir-ul-Qadri. Imran claimed that Maryam Nawaz, daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, is behaving like a deputy prime minister in the run-up to the by-polls in the NA-120 constituency.

Earlier in the day, Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)warrants of Imran. Reacting to this, Imran remarked "ECP does not have the authority to issue arrest warrants. Our case is being heard by Islamabad High Court."

Imran remarked that the ECP has never heard a contempt of court case before his. "The ECP is working at PML-N's behest." "Since we filed the Panama papers case petition, so many cases have been filed against us," said Imran, adding "some cases were even heard by the Supreme Court."

"ECP is only responsible for ensuring that the elections are transparent. If we have to, then we will even go to the Supreme Court regarding this biased behaviour of the ECP," Imran added.

Referring to PML-N's claims that the former premier was disqualified due to iqama, Qadri said that “you were disqualified for your dishonesty. You were disqualified because you concealed facts and forged official documents.”

Speaking about the upcoming NA-120 by-election, he said that the nation has to make a decision if it wants to see a powerful judiciary or not. “Nawaz doesn’t even consider his voters as humans. The so-called development projects all revolve around his corruption,” he added.

"On September 17, please decide if you are supporting the law or dacoits and country's looters," Qadri added. PAT announced supporting PTI candidate Dr Yasmeen Rashid in the NA-120 by-election against the PML-N candidate Begum Kulsoom Nawaz.

Qadri asked the voters of NA-120 they must decide if they wanted to support those working for humanity or the killers of humanity.

Besides PAT, an alliance of religious parties affiliated with Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), also announced supporting PTI candidate Dr Yasmeen Rashid. SIC president Sahabzada Hamid Raza while addressing different meetings appealed to the voters to reject the forces of tyranny and corruption in the by-election.

Earlier, Imran Khan had said that the NA-120 by-election will decide Pakistan's future. "On September 17, you have to show that you stand with the judiciary. Exercise your right to vote in favour of the law," said Imran and also added that the people's vote will empower the judges. PTI had held a massive show of power ahead of NA-120 by-poll in Lahore, where PTI's Yasmin Rashid will go head-to-head with PML-N's Kulsoom Nawaz, the wife of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.