Sindh governor’s post no more apolitical: Chandio

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Central Information Secretary Moula Bux Chandio has said the post of Governor Sindh is no longer apolitical as Governor Muhammad Zubair was interfering in the provincial affairs.

While talking to media, he said that Muhammad Zubair was not the governor but a leader of the PML-N’s Karachi Division who was on the mission of getting the PML-N win elections from Sindh.

He said that the people of Sindh would not accept the PML-N. He further said that the Sindh Governor did not represent the people of Sindh rather he was only interested in the issues of Karachi. “Why will such Governor bother about the the people of this province,” he remarked.

While responding to a query, he said that the Panama case has not ended yet. He said that Nawaz Sharif ought to have accepted the judiciary’s decision and should not have criticised them. He said that if Nawaz Sharif continued on the same path, he would face troubles ahead.

Chandio said that since the beginning, the Sharif family kept saying that they would not appear before the courts, but now the Sharif family would have to appear before them. He said that if these people did not appear, the courts would declare them absconders. He said that Nawaz Sharif’s politics had come to an end. Moula Bux Chandio said that God taught lesson to those who used to conspire against Benazir Bhutto. He said that Nawaz Sharif was reaping, what he had sown. --