Camp set up to collect donations for Rohingya Muslims

MANSEHRA: Al-Khidmat Foundation, a charity being run by the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), has established a camp to collect donations for Rohingya Muslims who have migrated to Bangladesh to avoid persecution in Myanmar.

The camp has been established on Abbottabad Road where volunteers of the foundation have been receiving donations from people. People from various walks of life are giving away donations at the camp for the Rohingya Muslims.

The former JI amir Dr Tariq Sherazi, who was accompanied by office-bearers of the foundation including Ismail Siddique and Mohammad Shakir, also visited the camp.