Fri September 15, 2017
Peshawar

September 15, 2017

Several join ANP

KHAR: Dozens of activists of other political parties on Saturday joined the Awami National Party (ANP) in Salarzai tehsil of Bajaur Agency.

Around 63 tribesmen along with their family members, friends and supporters announced joining the ANP at a ceremony held in Lakyano area in Salarzai tehsil. ANP leaders Lali Shah Pakhtunyar, Gul Afzal Khan and others were present on the occasion.

 

