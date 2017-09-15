Compensation for landmine victims sought

WANA: A tribal jirga has asked the government to approve a compensation package for the victims of the landmines in South Waziristan Agency.

A jirga of the Mehsud tribe was held at the political compound here on Thursday.

The jirga said that over 70 civilians were killed in the landmine blasts.

They said that militants had planted landmines in South Waziristan Agency when they held sway in the tribal region.

The jirga members asked the government to take steps for removing the mines and announce a proper compensation package for the victims.