Businessmen Forum sweeps SCCI election

PESHAWAR: The Businessmen Forum of Senator Ilyas Ahmed on Thursday swept elections of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), prime body of the traders and businessmen of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Senior leader of the traders, Zahidullah Shinwari, was elected unopposed president, Muhammad Naeem Butt senior vice president, while Malik Niaz Muhammad was elected unopposed as vice president of the chamber as none of the executive members filed papers against the three.

The results of the election of the president and vice presidents were announced by chamber’s election commission comprising Sufi Bashir Ahmed Durrani, Ziaul Haq Sarhadi and Muhammad Ishaq.

According to the SCCI press release, the newly elected office-bearers of the chamber will take charge for the upcoming tenure on October 1.

Those elected unopposed included four executive committee members from the Corporate Group, four from the Associate Group, one each candidate for the Association of Trade and Industry Bannu and women reserved seats.

Faiz Muhammad, Malik Niaz Muhammad, Malik Imran Ishaq, Shahid Hussain and Tariq Mehmud withdrew their papers.

After the withdrawal of their candidatures, Zahidullah Shinwari, Haris Mufti, Muhammad Arshad Siddiqi and Minhaj-ud-Din were declared elected unopposed on four seats of the Corporate Group.

Similarly, six candidates Faiz Muhammad, Waqar Ahmed, Nisar Ahmed, Ihsanullah, Muhammad Arshad Siddiqi and Shahid Hussain withdrew the papers they had filed for the four Associate Group seats.

After their withdrawal, Malik Niaz Muhammad, Javed Akhtar, Akbar Sheraz and Suhail Javed were elected unopposed as executive committee members of the chamber.

Shabnam Munir and Muhammad Ishfaq were elected unopposed on the women and Association of Trade and Industry Bannu seats, respectively as no one had filed paper against them.