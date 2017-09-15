Azam Khan made KP chief secretary

PESHAWAR: Muhammad Azam Khan, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Planning and Development (P&D) Department, was transferred and posted as chief secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday.

According to the notification of the Cabinet Secretariat, federal government, Azam Khan was posted in the position of the chief secretary till further orders.

A grade-21 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) cadre, Azam Khan is a senior civil servant who has served the province as chief secretary twice on acting basis.

He has diverse management experience, having held positions in district administration and headed important government departments.

Azam Khan served as commissioner of Peshawar, secretary Home and Tribal Affairs. Prior to his posting as ACS, he held the position of Secretary, Sports & Tourism, and ACS Fata secretariat.

The provincial government a week after the retirement of Azam Khan’s immediate predecessor, Abid Saeed, who retired August 28, had authorized Azam Khan to look after the work of the office of chief secretary.

He will remain the fourth chief secretary to serve the province during the four-year rule of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led coalition government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Ghulam Dastagir was the chief secretary when the PTI took over and after his retirement, Attaullah Khan Toru served as chief secretary on acting basis.

The provincial government posted senior bureaucrat Muhammad Shehzad Arbab in June 2013 to serve the province at the top bureaucratic position, but he was replaced in April 2014 after his working relations with the incumbent chief minister got strained.