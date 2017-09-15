Infant burnt to death in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: A minor child was burnt to death after a heavy fire engulfed a house in Karkala area here on Thursday.

People torched straw and twigs to kill mosquitoes at a cattle pen but the fire spread to the adjoining house of Mohammad Ramazan.

The family couldn’t rescue Mohammad Arif, a 6-month-old child.

The fire tenders reached the site and extinguished the fire but it was too late as the house had already been gutted and household goods reduced to ashes.

One dead in accident: Meanwhile, Mohammad Shabir died and Aurangzeb was injured when a motorcar plunged into a ravine near Battal area.

Mohammad Shabir, his daughter and uncle Aurangzeb were on way to Galgalli from Shinkiari when the mishap occurred.

According to family sources, Shabir threw his daughter out of the falling vehicle, that is why she remained safe in the accident.

Girl killed in Dera Ismail Khan accident: A girl was killed and 22 other persons, including seven women, sustained injuries in a road accident here on Thursday, police said.

They said that a passenger van travelling from Karachi to Peshawar collided with a road roller near Miran, leaving a girl identified as Huma Bibi dead.

“Twenty-two other passengers, including seven women, sustained injuries in the accident,” a police official said.

Hospital sources said that eight injured were in critical condition. The cause of the accident was stated to be over-speeding.