ICU holds trials for sports quota admissions

PESHAWAR: The Islamia College University (ICU) has concluded the trials for those students aspiring for admission to BS and BBA on sports basis.

The cricket trials were conducted by coaches Qazi Shafiq and Ali Hoti, those of hockey by Peshawar Electric Supply Company Sports Officer Qazi Najmur Rehman while Muhammad Aslam Khan monitored football trials.

Director Sports Irfanullah Marwat was present on the occasion.

It may be mentioned there that trials for badminton, volleyball and basketball were arranged on September 12 while those for squash, lawn tennis, table tennis and athletics were held on September 13.