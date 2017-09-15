Another patient succumbs to dengue

PESHAWAR: Another patient died of dengue virus in Peshawar on Thursday while 398 more people were found dengue positive in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the majority of them in Peshawar.

With the latest human loss, death toll caused by the virus reached 26 in the province since outbreak of the mosquito-borne disease in July this year.

Also, the majority of people who lost lives as a result of dengue belonged to the provincial capital city of Peshawar where the virus first surfaced in Tehkal union council.

It later became an epidemic after the provincial government reportedly didn’t take immediate measures to control the disease from spreading to other areas of the city as well as the province.

According to the Dengue Response Unit (DRU), a 22-year old Asif Khan, son of Jehanzaib, was brought to the Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) with fever on September 10 and was admitted in the hospital. Like many other patients, he remained under treatment under the supervision of qualified but overstretched staff and finally lost his battle against the disease. He belonged to Regi area, suburb of Peshawar.

On the other hand, the hospitals in Peshawar, Mardan, Nowshera, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Buner, Swat, etc, received a large number of patients suffering from fever and other health issues.

These hospitals screened 1752 patients and found 398 of them suffering from dengue virus. The KTH again received the largest number of patients and remained overcrowded as usual.

The hospital, after screening 1049 patients diagnosed 263 of them as dengue positive. Of them, 72 patients were able to get beds in the hospital.

The Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) received 368 patients and 59 of them were tested positive.

Another tertiary care hospital, Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) received 125 patients and 33 of them were diagnosed with dengue positive.

Among other districts of the province, Mansehra remained the worst in terms of patients suffering from of dengue virus. It reported 15 dengue positive cases in a day.

The second dengue affected district was Mardan where dozens of patients were taken to the Mardan Medical Complex and eight were diagnosed with dengue.

The Bacha Khan Medical Complex (BKMC) in Swabi reported five dengue positive cases and Buner district four cases.

In Peshawar, Naseerullah Babar Teaching Hospital and Mercy Teaching Hospital reported three positive cases each.