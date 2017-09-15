College teachers reject BoG system

PESHAWAR: College teachers across the province took to the streets in protest against the proposed autonomy of the government colleges.

They pledged to resist the move which, according to them, was aimed at privatising the public sector colleges.

In the provincial metropolis, male and female teachers of different government colleges staged protests on the call of the Pakhtunkhwa Lecturers and Professors Association.

They arranged protest demonstrations at respective institutions and observed token boycott of classes, while wearing black ribbons on their arms.

The provincial government intends to introduce Board of Governors’ System in colleges. Under the system, the colleges would be given financial and administrative autonomy like other semi-government autonomous institutions.

Under the new system, the board of governors would be responsible for funds generation and running the institutions.

The college teachers said it was a step towards privatisation of education at the college level.

“With the introduction of the so-called BoG system, education will become costly and the poor students will be deprived of their right to education,” said Aziz Ahmad, a provincial leader of the College Teachers Association.

He said under the new system, the college management would be responsible for the fund generation to run the affairs of the institutions on the pattern of Fazle Haq College Mardan, Peshawar Public School, Abbottabad Public School and some others.

Therefore, the college management would have three options for fund generation – grant from the government, fee from students or donations from well-off people of the society, he said.

He added that student fees would multiply several times and education would no more be affordable for poor students.

Aziz Ahmad said that the decision would also affect the service structure of the teachers and other employees of colleges.

“We will become public servants instead of civil servants after the decision, which is not acceptable to us at any cost,” he said.

In Mardan, a big protest demonstration was arranged at Shamsi Road where a large number of male and female teachers and college students gathered.

The protestors were holding banners and placards inscribed with slogans against the proposed decision of the provincial government.

The demonstration was led by district president of the association Mohammad Ibrar and Hasnur Rahman. The protestors blocked Shamsi Road for nearly an hour.

Our correspondent from Nowshera adds: College teachers in Nowshera district also protested the proposed formation of BoG for colleges.

Carrying banners and placards, the protesters gathered in front of the Nowshera Press Club, led by Dr Faiq Jan, Professor Raees Khan and others.

The speakers said the decision of the Higher Education Commission to form BoG in colleges would make education expensive and deprive poor and destitute students of their right to receive higher education.

They said the decision would also affect the college lecturers and result in their discrimination, which they said was not acceptable to professors and lecturers.

The speakers demanded the government to upgrade their services, provide teaching allowance and regularise the services of teaching assistants.

They threatened to stage a sit-in in front of the Chief Minister’s House in Peshawar on September 19 if their demands were not accepted.