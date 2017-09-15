Tribal jirga rejects Fata’s merger into KP

PESHAWAR: A jirga of tribal elders and commoners held here reiterated its opposition to the merger of the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and asked the government to seek the opinion of the tribespeeople before making such a decision.

The jirga met at the Bagh-i-Naran in Peshawar’s Hayatabad locality to discuss the recent developments regarding the reforms in Fata and seek unanimity in the views of tribal elders belonging to the seven tribal agencies and the six Frontier Regions (FRs).

Some of the speakers at the jirga were critical of the elders for failing to make a bigger impact while opposing Fata’s merger with KP. The younger tribesmen were in the forefront in criticizing the tribal elders.

Prominent tribal elders who spoke at the jirga included Malik Khan Marjan, Malik Waris Khan, Malik Baz Gul Afridi and Malik Attaullah. They criticized the government for unilaterally pushing the idea of Fata’s merger with KP and failing to consult the tribal people despite being the main stakeholders.

Some of the speakers stressed the need for making Fata a separate province. Others demanded completion of the ongoing task of repatriation of the people displaced from Fata due to militancy and military operations.

A representative of the nationalist Pakhtunkhwa Milli AWami Party (PMAO) also addressed the jirga and assured full support from the party leader Mahmood Khan Achakzai.