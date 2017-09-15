Muqam sends legal notices to Imran, Khattak

PESHAWAR: Advisor to the prime minister and provincial president of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Amir Muqam on Thursday sent legal notices to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Pervez Khattak.

In two separate legal notices sent through his lawyer Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, the PML-N leader asked Imran Khan and Pervez Khattak to tender unconditional apology to him for their ‘false and baseless’ allegations regarding PTI dissident Member National Assembly (MNA) Ayesha Gulalai.

Both the PTI leaders were asked to seek unconditional apology and take back their allegations within 14 days or else a legal course would be initiated against them amounting to Rs500 million each damages suits.

In the legal notices, the lawyer said his client was a political figure and business personality and the ‘false and baseless’ allegations had damaged his reputation in the public.

The notices pointed out that Pervez Khattak had alleged that Ayesha Gulalai had been bought by Amir Muqam to defame the PTI while Imran Khan in a TV talk show had accused the PML-N of using her against his party.