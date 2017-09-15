Employees demand salaries, warn of protest

KHAR: Employees of the National Programme for Family Planning and Primary Health Care on Thursday warned of launching a protest campaign against the nonpayment of their salaries.

Talking to reporters here on Thursday, Hussaina Bibi, Shakila Bibi and Razia Sultana said that 126 employees of the programme had not received salaries for the last three months.

They said 122 of these employees were women. The programme employees said that Lady Health Workers had been working in Bajaur Agency since 1996.

The protesters said the services of the employees in other parts of the country were regularised after the Supreme Court’s verdict in 2012.

However, they said, the employees in Bajaur Agency were yet to be regularized. They said employees were not provided salaries in time.

They warned of launching a protest campaign if their withheld salaries were not released forthwith.