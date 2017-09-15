Prisoner dies of heart attack

HARIPUR: A prisoner died early Thursday at Haripur Central Prison, sources and police said.

Official sources said Akhtar Nawaz Khan, a resident of Kotnajibullah village had been behind bars for the last over 15 years after his conviction in the murder case of eight persons.

He had been convicted for 25 years and his sentence was about to end within next few months. But he suffered a severe heart attack on Thursday morning which proved fatal.

The body was later handed over to the family and buried at Kotnajibullah.

It may be added that according to jail sources Faisal Qudus, a prisoner undergoing life imprisonment, died of heart attack on August 29 and Ali Ashar, a former sub-inspector of police, who was a condemned prisoner in a murder case died of similar causes on July 31 this year.