Court seeks report on hospital waste disposal

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Thursday directed the Director General Health Department and Environmental Protection Agency to submit a detailed report on disposal of hospital waste within two weeks.

A special Green Bench comprising Chief Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Muhammad Ayub Khan issued the direction to heads of Health Department and Environmental Protection Agency.

The court was hearing a writ petition filed by a Peshawar-based high court lawyer, Saifullah Muhib Kakakhel, seeking court directions for safe disposal of the waste of the government and private hospitals and doctors’ clinics.

The petitioner requested the court to direct the respondents to follow Standard Operating Procedures provided in the law and submit the waste management plan.

EPA DG Dr Bashir Khan and Dr Muhammad Ayub Rooz from Health Department appeared before the bench.

During hearing, the petitioner informed the bench that the despite the court strict directions hospitals were not following the Standard Operating Procedures. He pointed out that few days ago hospital waste of the Lady Reading Hospital was seen on the road side and also bloods were spreading from the waste.

He pointed out that there was a threat to the lives of citizens in the shape of infectious diseases from the medical waste and environmental pollution. The court adjourned the case till October 5.

In another writ petition the Green Bench summoned Chief Executive Officer, Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP), Engr. Khanzeb Khan, in a writ petition filed for disposal of solid waste in the city, which creates alarming pollution in the city.

The court summoned the WSSP CEO in the case after EPA DG Dr Bashir Khan said that the WSSP had submitted in the court that the provincial government was acquiring a place for dumping of solid waste in the city. He said that the WSSP would be in position to inform the court about the dumping place.

On previous hearing, the EPA chief had submitted in the court that main causes of pollution were vehicular emission, garbage, buildings and industrial waste in the city. However, he had said that there were separate institutions responsible to overcome the menace.

The court issued directions in a writ petition filed by Peshawar-based lawyers Ghulam Shoaib Jaaly and Hamad Hussain Yousafzai.

The petitioners had sought directions from the court to give deadline to the government and the agencies concerned to take action on a war-footing against all sorts of pollution.

The lawyer said it was revealed recently in the World Health Organisation (WHO) report that Peshawar was the second most polluted city out of 1,600 cities in the world.

He said that Peshawar city had been polluted since long and different departments were set up from time to time by the provincial government to tackle it.

The petitioner argued that both the federal and provincial governments had spent billions of rupees for the protection of environment and created environmental protection agencies, departments and court and statutes.