Fri September 15, 2017
September 15, 2017

Time to act

Contaminated ground water is one of the most serious issues and it is something that needs undivided attention of the authorities. Water is the basic need of humans. However in Pakistan, the people are robbed of this basic right. In fact, the people living in big cities like Karachi have to cover a long distance to fetch a bucket of water.

It is unfortunate that nothing has been done to date to resolve the matter. The polluted water is the main reason for the outbreak of serious diseases like cholera, diarrhoea, typhoid, hepatitis and polio. The authorities must do something about the issue before it is too late.

Mehrjan A Sattar Shambazai (Turbat)

