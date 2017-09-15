Fri September 15, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Newspost

September 15, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Traffic woes

Traffic woes

The once wide roads in Karachi have become narrow, making it difficult for the high number of vehicles to run smoothly. This has led to frequent traffic jams. The work in progress at various places is also a cause of traffic jams. In the morning, there are long lines of vehicles which move slowly. Because of this traffic mess, students, office going people and others usually cannot reach their destination on time.

In the evening, there is the worst traffic jams on the roads in Karachi. The people reach their homes from their working places after spending several hours stuck in traffic. The higher authorities must take steps to improve the traffic situation in the city so that everyone can travel comfortable and reach the destination on time.

Ahmed Shabbir (Karachi)

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement