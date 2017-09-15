Traffic woes

The once wide roads in Karachi have become narrow, making it difficult for the high number of vehicles to run smoothly. This has led to frequent traffic jams. The work in progress at various places is also a cause of traffic jams. In the morning, there are long lines of vehicles which move slowly. Because of this traffic mess, students, office going people and others usually cannot reach their destination on time.

In the evening, there is the worst traffic jams on the roads in Karachi. The people reach their homes from their working places after spending several hours stuck in traffic. The higher authorities must take steps to improve the traffic situation in the city so that everyone can travel comfortable and reach the destination on time.

Ahmed Shabbir (Karachi)