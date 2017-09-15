Water in my house

It is extremely disappointing to see the failure of our provincial government. Since after the recent rainfall, street gutters have been completely choked. I live in Street No 24, Landhi, and the entire street has been filled with dirty water since the rain. I happen to live in the last house of the street and due to its location, my house is flooded. I have already complained to the Union Counselor on the matter and submitted various applications to them.

Other than that, I have personally invested some amount to get rid of this problem, but it was still not possible. My family and I are living in the house under miserable conditions. I have a 4-month-old daughter and old parents who are finding it difficult to deal with the troublesome situation. The relevant authorities and the concerned personnel must look into the matter at the earliest. The standing water must be evacuated from the house so that we can live in peace.

Syed Mohsin Ali (Landhi)