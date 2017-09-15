School without roof

It was shocking to see a picture of a school in Mansehra, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Sep 13),in which children were shown sitting on the ground along the bushes under the open sky and covering their heads with books to protect themselves from the scorching heat of the sun. It is worth mentioning here that although the construction of the school building was approved in 1964, even after 53 years the same hasn’t been constructed by the concerned authorities.On top of this, the existence of ghost schools is a normal affair in our country for decades. Landlords of the areas are using these schools’ grounds to keep their cattle inside the safe walls of the school. It is unfortunate that in our country, no serious action is taken against wrongdoers. Does anyone remember what happened to those people who were a part of the ghost schools mafia? Have they been given appropriate punishment? Has this practice come to an end?

This is a glaring example of inefficiency, ineptness and lethargy in our government departments. It seems that we have misplaced priorities in our country. A lot of emphasis is laid on running the expensive Orange Train, Metro Buses and other costly projects, but we can’t provide a roof, some benches, drinking water, toilet facilities and boundary wall to our schools.

Air-Cdre (r) Azfar A Khan (Karachi)