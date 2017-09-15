World XI in Pakistan

It took almost eight years for the revival of international cricket in Pakistan. The credit for this huge achievement goes to the government, security agencies and our players for presenting a positive image of Pakistan across the world. The recent match between World XI and Pakistan proves that the latter is a safe country to conduct international cricket matches on a regular basis. For cricket fans, it was incredible to watch cricket heroes playing on the home ground. The successful completion of this tour will give more opportunities to Pakistan to bring cricket to home.

It is hoped that more countries will come to Pakistan in the future to play at least one cricket series. It is encouraging that politicians, the media and the entire country is supporting the event. The void that was created has finally been filled. Through perseverance, resolve, patience, undeviating faith and consistent struggle, the country has finally achieved the desired results. The Pakistani government and the PCB should be lauded for their efforts.

Muhammad Aized (Gujranwala)