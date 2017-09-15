Protect what has been given for free

The change in Karachi’s weather pattern requires the authorities to adopt remedial measures at the earliest. The summer in the city is getting hotter while the winter is getting colder. One of the reasons for this change in weather conditions is the new construction plans for the city. These development projects have caused thousands of trees to be eradicated from the city. This has resulted in less rains, weather issues and heatwave.

The plantation of trees is the only solution to sustain weather conditions of our city. Trees clean the air and drop the temperature, leading to a cooling effect. Rapid progress could be made if there was better communication and collaboration between researchers and public health and land-use officials , however, even without them considerable progress can be achieved. Every individual creates pollution in one way or the other. These individuals can also put an end to pollution by playing their part in planting trees in their houses or along public streets or in parks.

Muhammad Yousuf Mansoor (Karachi)