Fri September 15, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

AFP
September 15, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Turkey rejects Kurdish referendum

Turkey rejects Kurdish referendum

ANKARA: Turkey on Thursday warned Iraqi Kurdish leaders that a planned independence referendum this month would "have a cost", as Ankara refused to budge in its opposition to the poll.

The non-binding poll set for September 25 faces strong opposition from Turkey as well as from Iran, which fear it will stoke separatist aspirations among their own sizeable Kurdish minorities.

Iraq’s parliament on Tuesday voted down the plan in a session that prompted a walkout by Kurdish lawmakers. The Turkish foreign ministry warned in a statement that the Iraqi Kurdish leaders’ call for a referendum was "worrying".

The ministry said it welcomed the decision made by the Iraqi parliament, adding that its vote was a "clear indicator of importance attached to Iraq’s political unity and territorial integrity". Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin urged the Iraqi Kurdish government to "return from this wrong decision as soon as possible." —

 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement