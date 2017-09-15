Turkey rejects Kurdish referendum

ANKARA: Turkey on Thursday warned Iraqi Kurdish leaders that a planned independence referendum this month would "have a cost", as Ankara refused to budge in its opposition to the poll.

The non-binding poll set for September 25 faces strong opposition from Turkey as well as from Iran, which fear it will stoke separatist aspirations among their own sizeable Kurdish minorities.

Iraq’s parliament on Tuesday voted down the plan in a session that prompted a walkout by Kurdish lawmakers. The Turkish foreign ministry warned in a statement that the Iraqi Kurdish leaders’ call for a referendum was "worrying".

The ministry said it welcomed the decision made by the Iraqi parliament, adding that its vote was a "clear indicator of importance attached to Iraq’s political unity and territorial integrity". Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin urged the Iraqi Kurdish government to "return from this wrong decision as soon as possible." —