Fri September 15, 2017
Reuters
September 15, 2017

England want Alli’s punishment decided before qualifier

LONDON: The English FA has asked FIFA to decide on Dele Alli’s punishment before next month’s World Cup qualifier against Slovenia to reduce the chance that he will be banned for matches at next year’s finals.

Alli was caught on camera raising a middle finger in the direction of French referee Clement Turpin in England’s qualifier against Slovakia earlier this month and faces a four-game ban.The Football Association wants any ban to include qualifiers against Slovenia (Oct 5) and Lithuania (Oct 8).

“We have today responded to FIFA and understand the case will be reviewed by the disciplinary committee before the end of the month,” British media quoted an FA spokesperson as saying on Wednesday.The 21-year-old Tottenham Hotspur midfielder said the gesture was made in jest towards team mate Kyle Walker.  —

 

