Series between seniors, development squad postponed

KARACHI: The proposed five-match series between Pakistan seniors and the Development Squad has been postponed, ‘The News’ has learnt.

The PHF high officials were not available for comment. Both president and secretary of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) are in Dubai to participate in the FIH meetings. The seniors are attending a training camp in Karachi for participation in the Asia Cup 2017, which is scheduled to be held in Dhaka next month.

Pakistan hockey team lacks international match experience. The series was planned to make up for that lack. If these matches are not organised, the seniors will go to Bangladesh without any match practice at all.

One of the main reasons for Pakistan’s poor show in recent tournaments has been the lack of international experience. Foreign teams have not been coming to Pakistan for several years due to poor security situation in the country. And then because of Pakistan’s 14th position in the world, they are not being invited by strong teams.

PHF secretary Shahbaz Ahmed has time and again told this scribe that PHF wanted to organise some international matches for Pakistan hockey team and has contacted various countries but all of them are busy and so have no time to play with Pakistan.

He also said that PHF was trying its best to organise a couple of practice matches for Pakistan in Bangladesh. A player told this correspondent that the Development Squad consisted of those players who have been part of the junior team and Pakistan Whites. “Playing against them wouldn’t help us,” he said.

But another player said training camp and match experience were totally different things. It would be dangerous for Pakistan to play the Asia Cup without practice matches, he added. He said Pakistan’s second match in Asia Cup was against arch-rivals India. “How can you expect us to win against India if we don’t play a single match as a unit?” he said. “Several players who participated in the World Cup qualifying rounds a couple of months ago in England will be replaced as their performance was not up to the mark.

So this will be a new combination of senior and junior players. “PHF should think about it seriously. It would be unjust to the players to send them to an event like Asia Cup without giving them any match practice.

“Only a month is left before Asia Cup. The PHF must organise some international matches with at least Asian teams — not necessarily against European countries. “To convert the Green-shirts into a team, you have to provide some international matches, against China, South Korea, Malaysia, Japan or Egypt. Otherwise the last option for the team will be to play two or three practice matches in Bangladesh before the main event,” the player said. A PHF official said things would become clear when the top officials returned home from Dubai.