CHENNAI: India vice-captain Rohit Sharma believes the policy of rotating personnel has been introduced to ensure that players remain “more than 100% fit” during the course of a cramped calendar.

The players’ workload remains an ongoing conversation given the quantum of cricket India are playing in the immediate future: from September to December, they play 23 internationals — three Tests, 11 ODIs and nine T20Is — against Australia, New Zealand and Sri Lanka.

Soon after the Sri Lanka series winds down, India are scheduled to tour South Africa for four Tests, five ODIs and three T20Is in January and February 2018.There are then two demanding tours to England and Australia later in 2018.Rohit acknowledged such hectic schedules were an intrinsic part of the modern game, and that it was down to the player to service himself.

“We all are used to tight schedules and so much cricket being played. It is not happening now, it has been happening for a while,” Rohit said here during a promotional event.“We understand how to take care of our body. We have specific people like doctor, physio, trainer… all of those who will take care of it and give us the right schedule.

“Which is why there is lots of rotation happening. We have to make sure we need guys who are more than 100% fit. Which is why we have the rotation policy going on, keeping in mind the tight schedule. To me, cricketers have limited career. So we have to make the most of the time we have. So no excuses of burnout or being on tight schedule. We have to play as much we may have to.”

While Rohit said that it was up to the individual to find the right way to manage his schedule, he was personally not for taking a break from playing.He had missed the bulk of India’s home season last year, including the Test series against England and Australia, with a thigh injury.

He said he wanted to get as much game time under his belt as possible.“It is up to each individual how he wants to do it,” Rohit said. “I like to follow the schedule being given to us starting from the diet. If we follow that, I am sure we would be fine.” —