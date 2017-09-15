Steyn rules himself out of first-class fixture

JOHANNESBURG: Hopes of Dale Steyn’s availability for the Bangladesh Test series have been dashed after the seamer ruled himself out of the opening round of first-class fixtures next week.

Steyn was planning to make his comeback for the Titans’ match against the Dolphins on Tuesday but has decided the load of a four-day match is too much for someone who has been out of action since last November.

“I’ve decided not to play right now. I’m bowling fine but I haven’t hit the full workload I’d need to handle four-day cricket or a Test so I decided it was best not to play,” Steyn told ESPNcricinfo on Thursday.

Steyn’s reluctance to rush back is mostly because he is mindful of breaking down again — as he did in Perth when he broke the bone in his shoulder that sidelined him — and leaving the team without sufficient resources. Instead, he will target shorter formats for now.

“Playing the four-day game would have given me a chance for selection in the Tests but I don’t want to put myself or the team in a position where I pull up again.”The only franchise cricket for next month, before the limited-overs games against Bangladesh, are the first-class games. Steyn is considering playing at a lower level to get some overs in the legs.

“I might just play some club stuff in Pretoria or Cape Town. It doesn’t really matter to me at what level it is, I just need some cricket and I thought going from nothing to possibly bowling 30+ overs was a bit of a risk. It sucks, but I want to play for a few more years, not just till then end of October.” —