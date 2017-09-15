PCB considering all options against BCCI: Sethi

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Najam Sethi has said that the board is considering all options against the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for not honouring the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the two boards to play bilateral series.

PCB is also looking at taking BCCI to ICC’s dispute resolution panel for India’s failure to honour its commitment. The Pakistan board has also expressed its intent to hire a UK-based law firm if the matter is not resolved at the ICC level.

“This process which is under the aegis of the ICC has now reached its final point,” Sethi said on Wednesday. “We’ve had our last meetings with India and the last one was under the chairmanship of [former BCCI president and current ICC chairman Shashank] Manohar. We are in active consultation with our lawyers and I and others are recording our statements with our lawyers.

“Within a month or two at most, we will go back to the ICC — we have in fact written a letter already asking for the nomination of a three-member board that will look at all these issues. We have nominated one member. We intend to pursue it to its logical outcome,” he added.

As per ICC’s terms of reference, both boards have to get into discussions to resolve the dispute amicably. However, should there not be a solution within two months, the matter would come under the purview of the ICC dispute resolution panel.

The panel will then form a three-member board to hear the case. The decision will be binding and cannot be challenged by either board. Under the MoU, Pakistan and India were to play six bilateral series between 2015 and 2023, four of them in Pakistan, including 14 Tests, 30 ODIs and 12 T20Is.

The cycle was to begin with Pakistan hosting India for two Tests and five ODIs. But the contract came with a big caveat of all series being subject to government approval. The Indian government is reportedly not keen on giving BCCI the go-ahead due to strained relations since the Mumbai attacks in 2008. In 2012, Pakistan visited India for a limited-overs series.