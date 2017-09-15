Expect surprises from Dhoni with the bat, says Shastri

MUMBAI: India coach Ravi Shastri has hinted that there are “surprises in store” from MS Dhoni “with the bat”.

There has been a perception over the last few years that Dhoni has struggled to finish games. And while he wasn’t at his destructive best in the recently-concluded 5-0 series victory over Sri Lanka, his ability to read the limited-overs game ensured he finished with 162 runs from four ODI innings, without being dismissed.

With Dhoni being 36 now, and the next World Cup in 2019, India seem to have some time to help groom a replacement in less demanding circumstances but Shastri had quashed such arguments two weeks ago saying age was no factor in the debate when the skills haven’t faded.

And on Tuesday, speaking to India Today, answering a question on whether Dhoni should be in India’s World Cup plans, Shastri said, “If he keeps performing like that, how can you even think of anything else?

“He is one of the fittest guys in the team. As far as wicketkeeping goes, in one-day cricket, he’s the best and let me tell you there’ll be some surprises in store with the bat. You watch. I have a feeling there is something around the corner. In Sri Lanka, you might have just seen a trailer.”

Dhoni has been taking a few measures to tweak his game, ditching his preferred style of pads for the more orthodox kind and has been working on a more balanced knee flexion.Technical changes aside, Shastri said Dhoni’s hunger to perform for India has not faded yet. “A break from Test cricket has been very good for him. For going through all those years as a wicketkeeper across all three formats has been tough.”

Another topic that has been debated is the resting of India’s lead spinners from the series against Australia starting on September 17. Shastri said India were making sure Ashwin and Jadeja do not burn out.

“You have a heck of a lot of cricket being played. If you look at the No 1 and 2 bowlers in the world, it’s Ashwin and Jadeja [sic three and two] and we are playing a heck of a lot of cricket, a lot of Test cricket. So if you start playing them across all formats, there will be burn out.” —