Sudden rupee depreciation inadvisable: expert

Islamabad :Strongly opposing any move to depreciate rupee by 10 percent against US dollar, former advisor to governor State Bank of Pakistan Zafar Sheikh said that the abrupt devaluation of rupee would further distort fragile economic indicators of Pakistan as currency depreciation was suggested by those who did not understand realities of economy.

“Abrupt devaluation of Rupee versus Dollar will further distort our fragile economic indicators as devaluation is not the solution of our economic problems,” former advisor said in an exclusive talk with The News here on Wednesday. He said that the government should avoid dollarisation of the economy and it could be done as different instruments could be used to boost up foreign currency reserves without debt creating inflows at higher costs.

Zafar Sheikh had served at key positions in the past as he worked as advisor to Governor SBP, Deputy Director General at Debt Office Ministry of Finance and Director General Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS). It is relevant to mention here that former finance minister Shaukat Tarin had stated that Pakistan’s rupee was overvalued by 10 percent as authorities were not allowing rupee to adjust itself against US dollar.

In order to improve dollar supply, Zafar Sheikh asked the government to replicate all schemes of National Savings in all major currencies. The CDNS, he said, would have to open up desk at Middle East where Non Resident Pakistanis could be lured to invest their savings in different currencies as currently they were getting meager returns in those countries.

Zafar Shaikh said that exchange rate should be determined by market forces depending on cash flows but no speculative buying from commercial banks and exchange companies should be allowed. “They should cooperate with all out support to SBP in order to keep exchange rate stable,” he added.

Being net importer and net borrower in foreign currencies, he said Pakistan requires keeping its currency stable and strong as single rupee devaluation cost our country by adding Rs 75 billion into debt burden.

He said that the SBP required pursuing prudent exchange rate policy as it possessed the right to inject dollars into the market as and when required from the system as this is real management and in past they successfully managed and rupee traded on both sides.

“We should immediately curtail unnecessary imports and improve dollar supply sides by adopting carrot and stick policy,” he suggested and added that those who talked about devaluation possessed no idea about ground realities of Pakistan. It could be judged by the fact that depreciation had never supported and boosted exports which could be verified from the SBP data rather it remained counterproductive because importer are quite smart as they change their prices upward on every devaluation which means no benefit and around 25 to 30 percent import items included value addition of our export.

“The devaluation trend always work as sleeping pill for exporter and wake up call for importers distorting all our foreign cash flows,” he said and warned that any tinkering with exchange rate policy would have far reaching impact for economic fundamentals of the country which should be avoided at this juncture.

He asked the government to utilise CDNS in effective manner for improving dollar supply as Non- Resident Pakistanis (NRPs) could be convinced to invest in dollar bond in months ahead and any such scheme if properly devised and executed in Gulf region could attract at least $1 billion dollar easily. “We will have to reach out small investors by offering them attractive rate so that they could invest in any dollar bond going to offer by the government in months ahead,” he concluded.