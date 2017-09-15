Introduction of a terrorist

Commander Kalbushan Jhadev, alias Hussain Mubarak Patel, is a serving commander of Indian Navy, deputed to the Indian Intelligence Agency RAW. He was apprehended on March 3, 2016 after he illegally crossed over into Pakistan from the Pakistan-Iran border. He was found in possession of an Indian passport issued by the Government of India on May 12, 2015 and valid until May 11, 2024.

Kalbushan Jhadev, when interrogated, confessed that he was a resident of Mumbai, India, was still serving in the Indian Navy and his retirement was due in 2022. The videos of his confession were widely circulated in the media. Jhadev was responsible for espionage, sabotage and terrorism in Pakistan and was tried according to the law of the land, in a fully transparent manner by the Field General Court Martial (FGCM) under Section 59 of Pakistan Army Act (PAA) 1952 and Section 3 of Official Secret Act of 1923.

He confessed before a magistrate and the court that he was tasked by the Indian Intelligence Agency, RAW, to plan, coordinate and organise espionage and sabotage activities aimed at destabilizing and waging war against Pakistan.

Commander Jhadev was involved in both espionage and terrorist/ sabotage activities resulting in the loss of many lives and damage to property. His terrorist activities include: sponsored and directed IEDs and grenade attacks in Gwadar and Turbat; directed attacks on a radar station and civilian boats in the sea, opposite the Jiwani Port; funded subversive secessionist and terrorist elements through Hawala/ Hundi for subverting the Pakistani youth against the country, especially in Balochistan; sponsored explosions of gas pipelines/ electric pylons in Sibi/ Sui area in Balochistan; sponsored IED explosions in Quetta in 2015, causing massive damage to life and property; sponsored attack on Hazaras in Quetta and Shia Zaireen enroute to and back from Iran; abetted attacks through anti-state elements against LEAs/ FC and FWO in areas of Turbat, Punjgur, Gwadar, Pasni and Jiwani during 2014-2015, killing and injuring many civilians and soldiers; launched a website with subversive content in support of anti-Pakistan elements.

Pakistan has repeatedly requested India for assistance in the investigation process. However, no such request has been accepted. Subsequently, India took the case to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) which, after an oral hearing, ruled on 18 May 2017 to grant provisional measures, halting the execution of Commander Kulbushan pending a final judgment of the court.

Pakistan respects the sanctity of the international institutions and its obligations under the international law. It was in this spirit that Pakistan attended the proceedings of the ICJ at a short notice. As per the directives of the ICJ, India was required to submit its memorial in the court on 13th September, 2017 while Pakistan will submit its counter memorial on 13th December 2017.

Over the years, the Indian intelligence agency RAW’s involvement in terrorist activities in Pakistan has been proven beyond a shadow of doubt. According to available data, terrorism cases carried out by RAW agents during the 1990s included car bomb explosion in the Saddar area of Peshawar on 21 December 1995, which caused death of 37 persons and injured over 50 others; an explosion at Shaukat Khanum Hospital on April 14, 1996, claiming the lives of seven persons and injuries to over 34 others; a bus traveling from Lahore to Sahiwal blown up at Bhai Pheru on 28 April 1996, causing the deaths of 44 persons on the spot and injuring 30 others; an explosion in a bus near the Sheikhupura Hospital that killed nine persons and injured 29 others on May 8, 1996; an explosion near Alam Chowk, Gujranwala, on 10 June 1996, which killed three persons and injured 11 others; a bomb that exploded on a bus on the GT Road near Kharian on 10 June, 1996, killing two persons and injuring 10 others; on 27 June 1996, an explosion opposite to Madrassah Faizul Islam, Faizabad, Rawalpindi, killing five persons and injuring over 50 others; a bomb explosion in the Faisalabad Railway Station passenger lounge on 8 July 1996 that killed three persons and injured 20 others. The list has only grown over the years.

Among others, former foreign secretary Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry had categorically declared that RAW was involved in various terrorist activities across Pakistan. Chaudhry added that the matter had been taken up a number of times at the highest level with India through diplomatic channels.

Pakistan remains committed to a peaceful resolution of all disputes. Protection of Pakistan’s national security and interest remains our paramount duty, for which we will use all legitimate means.