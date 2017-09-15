NGOs, INGOs promise cooperation on rights front

Islamabad: The international and local nongovernmental organisations appreciated the high rights ministry for taking effective steps to promote and protect the people's legal and constitutional rights in the country and assured the ministry that they would come up with programmes to work with it for the purpose. The assurance was made during a meeting held at the ministry on Thursday with human rights secretary Rabiya Javeria Agha in the chair.

The representatives of the NGOs and INGOs attended the meeting in large numbers. They appreciated the steps taken by the ministry for the protection and promotion of human rights in the country.

The representatives of NGOs and INGOs said they would extend support and cooperation to the ministry for furthering the cause of human rights in the country in line with the Constitution and law

They also said they would develop special programmes to work with the ministry for the purpose. It was the second such meeting in which the secretary said its interaction with NGOs and INGOs would continue for turning Pakistan into a country, where every citizen lived in equality, dignity and freedom with complete protection of fundamental human rights without discrimination as guaranteed by the Constitution and laws.

She said the ministry was striving to promote a culture of mutual respect, tolerance, gender equality awareness of rights in the society.