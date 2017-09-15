Academy planned for GB languages' protection

Islamabad: Lok Virsa has planned to establish an academy to preserve the languages of Gilgit-Baltistan. This was disclosed by Lok Virsa executive director Dr Fouzia Saeed while addressing the First Literary Festival of Gilgit-Baltistan.

Dr Fouzia said the promotion of regional languages would strengthen national solidarity and harmony. “We must feel proud for being a multi-lingual nation and love our literature and culture. We need to strive for safeguarding our regional languages considering them a beauty of Pakistan.

“Language dies when people think that speaking mother language is inferior or develop a sense of inferiority and Lok Virsa is committed to the cause of promoting linguistic and cultural diversity of Pakistan,” she said.

GB chief secretary Kazim Niaz said languages and literature provided impressive medium of expression to common people and this allow the members of different communities to come closer.

He added that Pakistani languages possess treasure trove of literature and folklore and represents the cultural plurality of the country. Later, a short documentary about revival of Lok Virsa was screened getting tremendous response of the audience.