Liquidity crisis may emerge as threat to power sector

Islamabad :Though the government is set to end the loadshedding by November 30, 2017, liquidity crisis is going to emerge as gigantic threat for power sector which may cause decline in the electricity generation capacity of some power houses.

The top government functionaries have put their heads together to find out the solution for getting the bleeding power sector rid of the impending liquidity crisis and to this effect they are working on various proposals to end the monster of the circular debt once for all. Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has given the task to the energy ministry’s top guns to come up with the plan to ensure the non-emergence of the circular debt in future as the circular debt ultimately leads to the situation where liquidity crisis is to get deepened and will make the power sector not fully functional.

The spokesman of the energy ministry says: “Yes, some official have been assigned with the task to bail out the power sector from the liquidity crisis once and for all and to this effect the modus operandi that is to be carved out will be tabled before the Premier for approval.”

However, a top official said that the government may decide to pass the actual 18 percent losses on to the power consumers instead of the permissible losses of 15.2 percent so that circular debt could not appear again.

As per the latest data available with The News, the power sector is currently beset with debt trap of Rs851 billion that also includes the debt liabilities of Rs450 billion. The distribution companies have told the top authorities in plain words that they are unable to retire their loan and interests as they are facing the financial crunch and have no fiscal space to dispose of their current loan liabilities.

The mammoth amount of loans of Rs450 billion have been parked in power holding Pakistan limited. In addition about the circular debt has touched the staggering mark of Rs401billion.

The government has extended the guarantees to power projects being completed under CPEC that they (power houses) will never be affected because of liquidity crisis or circular debt issue. “And this can be possible only when a mechanism is carved out and implemented ensuring non-emergence of the circular debt,” the official said. More importantly, the power sector’s receivables have also swelled to over Rs650 billion negating the government’s claim that the recovery of electricity bills has increased by 94 percent.

On the other hand, Pakistan State Oil (PSO) is in hot waters mainly because of the inefficient power sector and PIA and the days are not far away when the PSO will become dysfunctional because of the increasing liquidity issue. According to the receivables and payable position as of September 13, 2017 available with The News, the receivables of PSO have also surged to whopping Rs292.9 billion. Of Rs292.9 billion, it is the power sector that is needed to pay huge amount of Rs259.9 billion. The PIA has also emerged as permanent headache for PSO as former has failed to pay Rs15.7 billion to the latter. So far PSO has itself arranged Rs142 billion through commercial borrowing from banks to maintain the energy supply to power houses, but this mode is not practicable any more for longer term as the electricity end consumers are liable to pay the interest cost in the bills for the loans that is borrowed by the state owned oil marketing entity and more importantly, the power sector needs to be forced to pay Rs259.9 billion to the cash strapped entity.