‘Aurat Teri Kahani’ reflects true feelings of women: speakers

Islamabad

Speakers at a launching ceremony of a book titled ‘Aurat Teri Kahani’ held here Thursday acknowledged the skills of the new emerging writer, Nagina Asif and the way she portrayed the plight of women who faced bitter realities of the society despite fulfilling her responsibilities.

The launching ceremony was organised by National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) in collaboration with National Language Promotion Department (NLPD).

The book was launched by NCSW as a part of its efforts to encourage new women writers to come up with their creative literature in any form and give them a platform to raise their voices against the injustices.

The speakers admiring the efforts of Nagina Asif said, regardless of all fears of what people will think and say about her thoughts and feelings, she is one of those brave women who has given strong voice to her feelings and presented it in front of the people.

Speaking on the occasion, NCSW Chairman Khawar Mumtaz briefed the audience about the objectives of the commission and said the commission was pursuing the agenda of reviewing women policies and carrying out efforts to give women opportunities to be treated at equal levels.

The commission had started publishing books of the new women writers for their encouragement and would give awards to the outstanding ones annually, she said. Vice Chancellor, Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU), Dr. Samina Amin Qadir, while presiding over the ceremony, termed this book as a valuable edition in Urdu literature.

She said this book reflected the feelings and emotions of all the women. "We cannot bring change in society through introducing women friendly policies. Only changing mindset of society can bring vital change", she said.

Renowned literary person, Kishwar Naheed said, "I was surprised while going through different poems of this book, the way Nagina portrayed feelings of every women who wait for admiration and recognition of what she contributes in her life".

She said her style was spontaneous and simple however her writings were powerful to knock the doors of every heart. Head of NLPD, Iftikhar Arif also appreciated the efforts and courage of Nagina Asif for highlighting her true feelings and emotions through genre of poetry.

He said, there were many women writers who produced valuable literature but remained unrecognized and assured every possible support from the platform of NLPD for publishing the books of the sewriters.

Writer of the book, Nagina Asif thanked the Chairperson NCSW and those who encouraged her to write this book, "she never thought that her writings will get such recognition". Literary experts, students and officials of NLPD and NCSW attended the ceremony. --