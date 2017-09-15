Resolution of anti-addiction centre's issue assured

Islamabad :Ministry of Narcotics Control Secretary Iqbal Mahmood assured the Anti-Narcotics Force of the early resolution of the issues facing its 35-bedded modern addiction treatment and rehabilitation centre in Humak area on the outskirts of Islamabad.

The assurance came during the secretary's visit to the centre. The operations commander of the centre gave a detailed presentation of the facility's functions and future initiatives. He said the centre was established in 2005 and had treated more than 4,000 drug addicts since then and thus, helping them become useful members of society.

The centre's operations commander said the facility lacked permanent staff members and was currently run by volunteers. He also said the centre functioned in a rented building. "With the provision of permanent staff members and accommodation, our centre can be upgraded and thus, doubling its capacity to treat drugs addicts," he said.