Thundershowers expected in 48 hours

Islamabad: With the nights and mornings already getting colder as the summer season is on its last leg, the Met Office has forecast a further drop in temperatures during the next 48 hours in Islamabad and adjoining areas due to rainfall.

According to Imran Ahmad Siddiqi, the forecasting officer at the Islamabad Met Office, there is a high likelihood of rains accompanied by thunders and gusty winds falling at isolated places in Islamabad and Rawalpindi today (Friday) and Saturday.