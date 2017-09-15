Classical music loses a great supporter

Islamabad :Karin Mittman - a German lady who arrived in Pakistan in 1955 and had lived here ever since – suddenly passed away a few days ago, leaving her family and friends in a deep state of shock and grief.

Someone has written her biography and many people will remember her for different reasons but this piece is dedicated to the manner in which she promoted our classical and folk music. I met Karin many years ago when I was invited to a musical event held in the basement of a private house It was here that I learnt that she had initiated - together with a group of likeminded friends - the forming of a platform for the promotion and appreciation of classical music, ‘The Islamabad Music Society’ better known to everyone as TIMS.

This society was formed in the dark era of the mid-eighties when music and dance were taboo and artistes were discouraged because there was no official patronage of these arts - a time when many artistes left the country if they could afford to, or took up other vocations to earn their livelihood. The plan was to hold small soirees at different private homes so that dedicated listeners could enjoy a performance without fear of being branded as ‘anti-government’ and in addition help the artistes in a practical manner by patronizing them and also introducing newcomers.

Keeping in mind that the aim of the society was to promote understanding of classical music in general, one program a year of Western music was also arranged. TIMS struggled for about six years and carried on despite many difficulties but when Karin took on a regular job, the group began to disintegrate as not many people had the inclination to take up the organizational aspect involved with maintaining the society as a viable organization. Arranging programs; locating the artistes; inviting them to perform and soliciting a venue from among the membership is not an easy task!

After Karin stopped working, her love for music made her think about TIMS and how it could be revived to become once again a viable platform for the promotion and enjoyment of classical music. The response from a few music lovers was enthusiastic; some promising they would provide their homes as a venue to hold concerts – a good idea because those who attend get a chance to ‘bond’ with each other and discuss music over a nice cup of tea! So TIMS came into action again, albeit with a limited number of aficionados – about fifteen or twenty-members altogether, with a few guests thrown in for good measure, depending on who was performing.

Karins health problems – mainly a bad back - and changing perspectives of everyone involved in keeping the society going, including lack of sponsorship, took their toll and concerts became few and far between, though Karin managed to organize one every now and again at a generous members home and were attended by those who really appreciate classical music.

Karin has written four books – Culture Shock – Pakistan; The Prism – 50 years in Pakistan; Hitler’s Children and ‘Poems.’ I have only read the first and it’s an interesting account of her first years in Pakistan and that too in a conservative society like that of Peshawar in those days.