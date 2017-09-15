Notices issued in a petition against extensive working hours of doctors

Islamabad :Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb of the IHC here Thursday directed ministry of national health, PMDC and College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP) to submit report and para-wise comments in a matter where a petitioner seeking remedy against lengthy and extensive working hours for the doctors working in government hospitals.

Petitioner Dr Nafeesa Hiba has moved the IHC against lengthy working hours being imposed on doctors throughout the country not only deteriorating their health, performance and in case of negligence, doctors are blamed by everyone.

Petitioner said that resident doctors are working 102 hours a week that is beyond human capacity when every alternate day they are made to work a continuous 30 hours. In India, doctors work 48 hours a week while in west the working hours are even less than that.

With that, doctors work in unhygienic conditions where no proper food or safe drinking water is provided. And these are the main reasons for the brain drain and many lady doctors quit this profession due to unbearable work load.

Petitioner through her counsel Saimul Haq Satti has cited federation of Pakistan through minister of State for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination (NHSRC), secretary NHSRC, Chief Secretaries Punjab, Sindh, KPK, Baluchistan, Azad Jammu & Kashmir, President College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP), Pakistan Medical & Dental Council (PMDC), Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) and Advocate General Islamabad as respondents.

Petitioner has prayed to the court that the Governments, Medical institutions and Universities under command, control or management of the respondents be required, directed and ordered to amend their unlawful rules and regulations or working schedules of doctors. Further hearing of this case will be on November 2.