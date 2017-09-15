PCSW team briefed on Forensic Science Agency

LAHORE :A delegation from Punjab Commission on Status of Women (PCSW) led by Chairperson Fauzia Viqar visited the Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA). PFSA Director General Dr Muhammad Ashraf Tahir welcomed the commission and briefed the delegation about the work of PFSA.

Director Forensics Dr Nasir Iqbal spoke at length with the delegation, and described procedures adopted by PFSA to recover evidence from crime scenes, collect DNA evidence from victims of violence, track information from cellular phones, test explosive devices and other evidence found in terrorism-related cases, collect toxicology reports from survivors and accused in a variety of crimes, and extract audio and video evidence from devices sent to them from law enforcement agencies.

Dr Nasir informed the delegation that the PFSA follows strict internationally recognised SOPs and is certified by ISO. PFSA was set up in 2007 through the Punjab Forensic Science Agency Act 2007, and has trained more than 13,000 police personnel, 900 doctors, and 150 scientists and judges on forensic sampling and evidence collection to date.

PCSW Chairperson Fauzia Viqar said close collaboration between PCSW and PFSA can result in effective advocacy with law enforcement officials to ensure proper evidence collection which can be used to prosecute perpetrators of violence including cyber harassment.