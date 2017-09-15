39 suspected AIDS cases reported in Chiniot village

LAHORE :Punjab Minister for Primary & Secondary Health Khuwaja Imran Nazir said that 39 suspected HIV/AIDS cases have been reported from a village Bhattiwala district Chiniot during a blood screening camp organized by Punjab AIDS Control programme. He said that blood samples of the suspected patients have been sent to Lahore PACP Lab for confirmation however doctors have started symptomatic treatment of the patients.

“If the laboratory results of the patients proved positive, complete treatment facilities would be provided to the AIDS patients free of cost,” he said while presiding over a video linked meeting with the Deputy Commissioner and CEO Health Chiniot. Deputy Commissioner Chiniot Umar Ayub Baloch and CEO Health Chiniot Dr. Akhtar Hussain participated the meeting on video link whereas Secretary Health Ali Jan Khan and other senior officers of the department were present with the Minister at Birdwood Road Lahore.

Dr. Akhtar Hussain informed the participants that after reporting of 39 suspected HIV/AIDS patients during blood screening camp of PACP, the health authority of Chiniot has conducted a number of health sessions with the local people for creating awareness regarding the disease. He informed that barbers have also been sensitized about the issue. Khuwaja Imran Nazir said that the identities of HIV/AIDS patients have been kept confidential to save them from the social problems.

Secretary Primary & Secondary Health Ali Jan Khan said that on the directions of Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif Integrated Blood Screening, Vaccination and Counseling Camps are being organized in the province for creating awareness among the people regarding their health and diagnosis of different diseases under Disease Prevention Programme.

He said that vaccination and screening is being conducted for the vulnerable segments of the society.

He stated this while briefing the Additional Chief Secretary Home Maj. (R) Azam Salman Khan during his visit and inauguration of 3rd day of integrated blood screening camp at Civil Secretariat on Thursday. Special Secretary Health Dr. Faisal Zahoor, Additional Secretary Health Admin & Focal Person for Screening Camps Dr. Farooq Manzoor, CEO Health Lahore Dr. Muhammad Saeed, Dr. Zarfishan Tahir, Dr. Zahida Sarwar, Dr. Shabaan and other senior officers were present on this occasion.

Maj. (R) Azam Salman Khan took a detail round of the camp along with the Secretary Health. On this occasion, ACS Home appreciated the efforts of P&S Health Department for providing diagnostic facility to the employees of Civil Secretariat. He also inspected the diagnostic van provided by an international NGO Mercy Corps.