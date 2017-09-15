Motorway officials lauded

LAHORE :Inspector General National Highways & Motorway Police Dr. Syed Kalim Imam said that the officers of National Highways & Motorway Police are known by their distinctive traits like lawful earnings, honesty, courtesy, help to distress and equal application of law. He said that it is an honor for me to command a well reputed organization.

“We will uphold the said standard at all cost”. He said these words while chairing a meeting in NH&MP Training College Sheikhupura and Sector HQ M-2 (South) & M-4, Sialmor. The Meeting was attended by the DIG Motorway Ghulam Rasul Zahid, Commandant Training College Sheikhupura DIG Khalid Mahmood, SSP M-2 (South) Kamran Adil, SSP M-2 (North) Shehryaz Sikandar, SSP M-1 Aftab Mehsud, DSP Training College Shazia Shahid other Senior officers and uniformed/non-uniformed staff.