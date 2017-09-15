Man found dead in Ravi Road area

LAHORE :A 40-year-old man was found dead with a bullet hole into his temple in Subzi Mandi, Ravi Road, on Thursday.

It was yet to be known whether the man, identified as Aman of Morr Khand, committed suicide or was murdered. Police shifted the body to morgue for autopsy to ascertain the cause of death.

awareness: City Traffic Police set up traffic awareness camps in the city to make the citizens aware of alternate routes and parking on the final of Azadi Cup. The camps were set up in schools, colleges, universities, on The Mall, Ferozpur Road, Shahdara Chowk, Karim Market, Moon Market and Liberty Market. Pamphlets containing diversion plan were also distributed among the citizens.

accidents: A total of 651 road accidents were reported in Provincial Monitoring Cell of the Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) in all 37 Districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours; in which 14 lives were lost and 563 serious injured were shifted to hospitals.

However, some 207 victims with minor injuries were discharged on the spot after provision of first aid by Emergency Medical Teams.

According to the data, 263 drivers, 15 underage drivers, 110 pedestrians and 411 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes. The provincial capital is at top of the list followed by 66 in Faisalabad with 81 victims and Gujranwala remained at third position with 49 RTCs and 61 victims. culprits: City Division Investigation police arrested fourteen criminals involved in murder, robbery and theft.

Islampura police arrested Amir Raza who had murdered the paramour of his sister. Badami Bagh police arrested a woman Asma Bibi who had shot her father-in-law to death over domestic issues. City Division Investigation police also rounded up twelve thieves and robbers and recovered six pistols, 16 bikes and other valuables from their possession.

PHP: Additional IG Punjab Highway Patrol Police held a meeting at Central Police Office on Thursday, to review the police performance during August 2017.

He compared to the performance of August 2017 with the corresponding month of the preceding year and admonished the DSP PHP Mianwali and DSP PHP Rahim Yar Khan on poor performance and gave them one-month period to improve their performance or be ready for departmental action. He advised DSPs to improve performance or be ready for departmental action.