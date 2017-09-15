UVAS to set up Livestock Technology Park

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Housing & Works Akram Khan Durrani along with UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha visited the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Ravi Campus Pattoki. The federal minister visited various departments and clinics of UVAS and also met with various degree programme students.

The vice-chancellor briefed the minister on the UVAS academic, research, extension services, clinical facilities, development projects and various training programmes. He said in collaboration and partnership with Agriculture University Peshawar, Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi, Sindh Agriculture University Tandojm and Lasbela University of Agriculture, Water and Marine Sciences Balochistan and the livestock and Dairy Development Department Punjab UVAS will establish ‘Livestock Technology Park’ on its Ravi Campus Pattoki for the development of ‘livestock breeding, genetics and genomics’, ‘disease control ‘livestock product development’, ‘livestock technology transfer, etc. He said that the technology park will contribute enormously to development of livestock, dairy and related sectors by addressing the issues/problems of these sectors.