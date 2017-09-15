NA-120 a hub of civic issues: survey

LAHORE :The recent attention attracted by the habitat within the NA-120 has helped to pace up the development in the area, however, there still is a lot that needs to be done especially when it comes to clean drinking water and roads in certain areas, especially that on river bank side of the Bund Road, says a survey report.

Most of the localities situated on the river bank side of Bund Road are lacking basic civic facilities such as clean drinking water, road network, proper sewerage system and etc whereas the localities on the urban side are enjoying all these facilities with small patches needing development.

Provision of clean drinking water is one of the basic demands of the residents of NA-120 especially those living in residential cum industrial localities of Gulshan-e-Riaz, Khokhar Town, Ravi Colony, Malipura, Kasurpura, Mominpura, Ganjian De Ghatti and Shafiqabad.

The already developed localities falling in this constituency included The Mall, Queen’s Road, Mozang, Lower Mall, Lake Road, Mouj Darya Road, Lytton Road, Civil Secretariat, Chauburji, Rajgarh, Riwaz Garden, Karim Park, Islampura, Bilal Gunj, New and old Anarkali, Urdu Bazaar, Hall Road, Cooper Road, Sanda, Sanat Nagar, Dev Samaaj Road, Sham Nagar, Sanda and Prem Nagar.

Several big commercial hubs of the provincial metropolis also fall in this constituency such as The Mall, Hall Road, Beadon Road, Urdu Bazaar, Circular Road, Abid Market, Lytton Road, Abbot Road, Anarkali, Neela Gumbad, Bansoon Wala Bazaar, Azam Market, Laxmi Chowk, Chamberlain Road, Napier Road, Bilal Gunj, Tape Road, Ratigun Road and etc.

These commercial hubs are facing several civic issues such as illegal parking and encroachments, which have worsened during the past several years due to impractical and inefficient solutions to these problems introduced by city planners. Following these problems, frequent traffic jams have become a routine in the city especially in the commercial areas of this constituency.

Areas located at the river bank side of Bund Road display a gory picture of affairs as these is no concept of civic facilities and people living in those areas said they are deprived of clean drinking water and have neither roads nor proper sewerage system. It is pertinent to mention here that most of these localities are illegal and are not approved residential localities and the government had already run various drives to evacuate this area during flood and rainy season.

Akbar Khan, a resident of Khokhar Town, said there is no healthcare facility while there is no water filtration plant in this area where almost 5,000 people live. “We get water from a nearby tube-well surrounded by sewerage slush, which is leaking out from a manhole,” he said and took the scribe to show the tube-well.

The scribe also found several open manholes in these localities and on asking local residents said they had repeatedly lodged complaints to city government and local leadership but nothing happened. Later, the scribe reached Karim Park and Mohni Road, the home constituency of Bilal Yasin. One can witness that road patchwork and construction of footpaths is going on.

The scribe also witnessed that the road leading from Lahore High Court to Ganga Ram Hospital, which was in a shambles till some days back was changed into a smooth carpeted double road. This road is in the Mozang area while the road outside Excise and Taxation office was left broken and gave a feeling of travelling on a hilly path.

Khwaja Sami, a resident of Kaporthala House in Old Anarkali, said much of the colony had already been victim of the Orange Line Train Project while rest of the residents living in this colony are suffering from continuous noise and dust pollution due to ongoing construction work of the biggest project of the provincial capital. He also complained that no water filtration plant is present in the colony.

“The government had paid heavy compensation to the citizens whose properties come in Orange Train Project,” said Khurshid Butt, a resident of Gawalmandi, adding this project has increased land value in the area and after construction it will provide world class transportation facilities to the citizens.

Overall, though the rulers did development work in this constituency in previous years, still NA-120 need much more work to be done. Residents of different localities of the constituency demanded the government as well as opposition candidates to ensure providing clean drinking water on top priority while other problems of this constituency should also be resolved.