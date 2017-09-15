Youth commits suicide over choice marriage

LAHORE

A 20-year-old boy committed suicide by hanging himself with a rope in Shadbagh area on Thursday. The deceased, Ali Husnain, wanted to marry a girl and after denial from his family he got depressed and hanged himself to death. Police handed over the body to the heirs after legal formalities.

Meanwhile, a young boy, Assad, tried to end his life by jumping off the Ravi Bridge. However, the rescuers managed to save him and pulled him out of the river. The motive of his action is yet to be known.

man killed : A bike rider was killed and the pillion rider injured by a speeding tractor trolley in Sundar on Thursday. The deceased, Murtaza, and the injured, Waheed, were on their way when a rashly-driven tractor trolley hit them. Both sustained injuries. They were taken to a local hospital where Murtaza died.